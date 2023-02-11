Two men dead and third in critical condition after car enters water in Galway

The three men were removed from the water and transferred to University Hospital Galway where two of the men subsequently since died. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two men have died while a third man is in a critical condition following a single vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Co Galway.

At 2.40am, gardaí and the emergency services received reports that a car was in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway city. Three men were removed from the water and transferred to University Hospital Galway where two of the men have since died. The third man is in a critical condition.

The scene of the crash at Menlo Pier is currently preserved for technical examination and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. An investigation is under way.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.