Cloudy and rainy weather forecast for weekend

The weather over the coming weekend is to be a mix of dry cloudy days with some rain showers, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster said there will be outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest of the country over Friday, while much of the rest of the country will be dry. Highest temperatures will be between six and nine degrees.

Friday night will see outbreaks of rain in the northwest with potentially some frost in the south and east of the country as temperatures drop to lows of zero degrees.

Saturday will be a cloudy dull day across Leinster and Munster, with the forecast predicting some light rain and mist in places. The rest of the country will likely see some sunny spells and dry conditions and temperatures of up to 10 degrees.

The night may see frost in colder places, with temperatures dropping to lows of two degrees.

The forecast for Sunday is for heavy rain in Connacht and Ulster, but drier weather elsewhere with a mix of cloudy and sunny spells during the day, with some potential for rain into the evening.

TradFest, a traditional Irish and folk music festival in Temple Bar in Dublin city, is taking place over the weekend.

The outlook for the start of next week is for more of the same unsettled and overcast weather, with a cloudy day on Monday and rain in the northwest during the night.

Tuesday is expected to be a blustery day with outbreaks of rain in the north and the west of the country.