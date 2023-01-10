Traditional musician Seamus Begley dies aged 73

Traditional musician and singer Seamus Begley has died aged 73. Originally from west Kerry, he was regarded as one of the country’s finest accordion players, having hailed from a family that was steeped in traditional music.

Begley left school at 12, while his musical skills led to playing at the céilithe in local halls, including his father’s in Muirioch in Dingle.

“It was great for us, because there were no pubs in those days, not for young people, and there were céilis seven nights a week during the summer, and we learned the Irish dances from these strangers, or Gael Linns as we called them, na scolairi,” Begley said.

“We didn’t even know the Kerry set, the old fellas knew them, but my mother and father would do a set and a waltz, that was it.

READ MORE

“I used to sit halfway down the hall, tearing the arse out of a tiny little button accordion to have any hope of being heard with all the laughing and screaming, and the fella calling the dance, `isteach agus amach’. That was the style the old fellas had as well. There was no emphasis on grace notes - in my case, it’s more like disgrace notes. Volume was the main thing, if you hadn’t volume, you weren’t worth listening to.”

Begley recorded his first album, with his sister Máire in 1973, and was a native Irish speaker. He collaborated with Australian guitarist Steve Cooney and produced the award-winning album ‘Meitheal’ and would later partner with Jim Murray and Tim Edey.

Begley is survived by his wife Mary and children.