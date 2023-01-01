Road deaths rose 13% last year following record low in 2021, figures show

There were 155 road fatalities in 2022 in comparison with a record low of 137 in 2021. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The number of people who died on Irish roads in 2022 has increased by 13 per cent on the previous year.

There were 155 road fatalities in 2022 in comparison with a record low of 137 in 2021.

The number of pedestrians killed in 2022 at 41 was almost double the 21 recorded in 2021.

Despite a decrease of 10 in the number of drivers killed (50 as opposed to 60), drivers still accounted for the highest proportion of fatalities at 39 per cent.

The number of passenger fatalities increased by four to 22 and seven cyclists were killed in 2022, the same number as 2021.

As usual, men were almost four times more likely to be killed. Some 78 per cent of those who were killed were male and 22 per cent were female.

A third of fatalities were aged 35 or younger, and almost a third (31 per cent) of fatalities were over the age of 66.

Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,292 serious injuries were recorded up to December 29th compared with 1,342 up to the same period in 2021.

Road Safety Authority chairperson Liz O’Donnell said the rise in road fatality figures last year “should serve as a reminder to us all of our shared responsibility to always be safety aware on our roads, and to pay special attention to motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“We simply must get back on track and reverse the increase in deaths. It means that all of us must accept greater responsibility when using the road and become custodians and champions for safety on the road.”

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said speeding will be a priority in 2023 with a recent observational survey revealing that 77 per cent of drivers drove in excess of the posted speed limit of 50km/h.

The Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, said the increase in road fatalities vindicated the Government’s decision to proceed with the new Road Traffic and Roads Bill in 2023.

The Bill, among other road safety measures, will allow for the direct linking of vehicle and driver records held on the National Vehicle and Driver File. It will assist An Garda Síochána in its road traffic enforcement activities.

It will also allow for the regulation of e-scooters on public roads and will allow Transport Infrastructure Ireland to vary speed limits on sections of the M50.