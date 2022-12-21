Pedestrian dies from injuries after being knocked down in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a bus in Kilkenny city.

The crash occurred on the Old Dublin road in the city on Tuesday evening during rush hour traffic close to the junction of Maudlin Street. The collision took place at about 5.20pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital with serious injuries. The man, aged in his 70s, died on Wednesday afternoon from his injuries.

The road where the crash occurred was closed for a number of hours on Tuesday to allow for forensic crash investigators to examine the scene but has since reopened.

READ MORE

A Garda spokesman said: “Anyone with dashcam footage is also being asked to come forward. The man was removed from the scene to St Luke’s hospital with serious injuries.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area that might have witnessed the incident to contact them in Kilkenny on 056-777 5000″.