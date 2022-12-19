Fire alarm at Dublin Airport causes partial evacuation of terminal

Crowds could be seen gathered outside the terminal building in pictures posted on social media. Photograph: The Irish Times

Part of Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport was evacuated for a short period before 8.30am on Monday morning when a fire alarm went off.

Pictures posted on social media showed crowds gathered outside the terminal building, with the fire service at the scene, as passengers advised each other to use security at Terminal 2.

However, Dublin Airport issued a statement saying its fire service “quickly brought the situation under control” and “security operations within [Terminal 1] remained open throughout and normal operations resumed shortly after 9am”.

Update: Part of Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport was evacuated for a short period of time just before 0830 this morning due to the activation of a fire alarm. Dublin Airport’s own fire service attended immediately & quickly brought the situation under control. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsWjt3hz0 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 19, 2022

A post on the global aviation news Twitter feed Air Live said: “Passengers arriving at Dublin Airport are reporting being evacuated from Terminal 1. Fire services are at the scene.”

READ MORE

One person wrote on Twitter: “Dublin Airport arrivals [Terminal 1]. Evacuation, fire service in attendance.” Another wrote “small fire on one of the levels”.

In June, a fire in a ground handling vehicle was quickly extinguished within six minutes by the Airport Fire Service.

Most of the flights at the airport were taking off as normal on Monday with screens showing some delays for a small number of flights to destinations including Luton, England, Paris, France, and Toronto, Canada.