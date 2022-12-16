Mountjoy officers told not to take part in RTÉ series after ‘offensive’ sketches

An RTÉ documentary about Mountjoy inmates was thrown into disarray this week when prison officers refused to co-operate after they felt they were being shown in a disrespectful light.

Mean Machines, which is due to premiere next spring, has been filming in the prison for the past 10 weeks. Starring popular online comedian Rory O’Connor, better known as Rory’s Stories, and former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon, the series was intended to culminate in a Gaelic football match between prisoners and prison officers in Croke Park.

However, earlier this week the Mountjoy branch of the Irish Prison Officers’ Association issued a directive to all members not to participate in the show, including taking part in filming or playing in the football match.

Prison officers were aggrieved by a series of sketches filmed by Mr O’Connor, during which he dressed up as a prison officer and interacted with the prisoners in a lighthearted fashion.

READ MORE

It is understood the sketches were not intended for broadcast in the documentary, which is largely a serious production. Instead, they were for the benefit of the prisoners and their families.

Nevertheless, some prison staff said the sketches showed them in an unprofessional light, including one that showed Mr O’Connor using improper procedures to open a prison door. These complaints reached the association and the governor of Mountjoy Eddie Mullins.

On Thursday, Mr Mullins sent a message to Mountjoy staff saying he had been informed a number of sketches had been filmed that “some staff felt were offensive to prison staff and portrayed prison staff in a unprofessional manner”.

The governor said he immediately raised the matter with the show’s executive producer. The producer handed over the recordings and “assured me that no material which we were unhappy with would be used”, Mr Mullins said.

Mr Mullins said he instructed that the sketches be deleted. The producer said this would be done and apologised for any offence caused, he said. He said he also raised the matter with Mr O’Connor who praised prison staff and said he never intended to portray them in a poor light.

The governor told staff it is a shame they will now miss out on the “once in a lifetime chance” to play football in Croke Park and to portray the valuable work carried out by prison officers. He said the production crew are now making alternate arrangements for the finale.

This is likely to involve a match within the Mountjoy Prison grounds that does not involve staff, a prison source said.

“As governor, I take responsibility for the behaviour of everyone who enters the prison and I apologise if the events of Tuesday last offended anyone,” Mr Mullins said.

It is understood talks are ongoing aimed at ending the discord and possibly putting the finale back on track.

Neither the association nor RTÉ responded to comment on Friday. An Irish Prison Service spokesman said it does not comment on industrial relations issues.