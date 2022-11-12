Gardaí seek witnesses after fatal Dublin collision

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000. Photograph: iStock

A woman died in the Mater hospital in Dublin on Friday two days after she was struck by a motorcycle in the city centre.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to a collision between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian at the junction of Eden Quay and Beresford Place, Dublin 1, at around 10:40am on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a woman in her early 60s, was seriously hurt and taken from the scene to the Mater hospital where she was treated for her injuries before dying on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

READ MORE

Gardaí at Store Street have appealed for witnesses to come forward and asked any road users with camera footage, including dashcam footage, from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.