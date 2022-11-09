Woman (80) in critical condition after being struck by a car in Co Cavan

The woman is understood to have been struck by the car while walking on the R165. Photograph: Alan Betson

An 80-year-old woman is critically ill in hospital following after being hit by a car at Bailieboro, in Co Cavan on Tuesday night.

The woman is understood to have been struck by the car while walking on the R165 road shortly after 7pm. She was taken to Cavan General Hospital where, gardaí said, her condition continues to be critical.

The road remains closed and a technical examination is being conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6.45pm and 7.15pm are being asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Bailieboro Garda station can be contacted on 042 969 4570 and the Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666 111.