Gardaí seek assistance in locating two missing teenagers

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in finding a 13-year-old boy and girl, Seamus Hynes and Kelsey Kenny, who are believed to have travelled from Monagahan to Dublin on Friday.

The pair are both from the Cloghernagh area of Co Monaghan. Kelsey is described as being 5ft 6in tall with a slight build. She has long, light brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Kelsey was wearing a brown tracksuit and white Nike runners.

Seamus is described as being 5ft 4in tall with a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Seamus was wearing a black Nike top, black tracksuit bottoms and brown boots.

The gardaí believe Kelsey and Seamus travelled to the Dublin 7 area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.