A woman in her 60s has died following a fire in South Dublin, gardaí have confirmed.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a residence in the Clonskeagh area of Dublin 15 in the early hours of Thursday, November 3rd.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition, where she later died.

No other injuries were reported, a garda spokesman said, and a technical examination of the scene has been conducted.