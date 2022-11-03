Obsession with sexuality partly responsible for sermon controversy, priests say

Fr Seán Sheehy told congregations at St Mary’s church in Listowel, Co Kerry, that sexual sin was rampant and that sex between two men and two women was a sin

An obsession with sexuality “as the only sin” in Irish Catholicism is partly responsible for the controversy surrounding the sermon delivered in Listowel last weekend, some priests have commented.

The Irish church is now “paying the price for its anti-sexual tyranny in the past, anti-sexual terrorism even” said Augustinian priest Fr Iggy O’Donovan. The church’s obsession with sexuality as a sin had “almost humorously led to the situation where it is now the rock on which all has perished, all our earthly powers,” he commented.

Fr O’Donovan was speaking in the context of the controversial sermon delivered last weekend at Masses in Listowel, Co Kerry, by Fr Seán Sheehy. He told congregations at St Mary’s church that sexual sin was rampant and that sex between two men and two women was a sin. He described transgenderism as “lunatic”. The priest also referred to the “promotion of abortion” as sinful and said the Health Service Executive’s distribution of condoms was promoting promiscuity.

Fr O’Donovan felt the priest’s language was “intemperate” but also said it accurately reflected the language of the Catholic catechism. “Referring to gay people as ‘objectively disordered’ [as it does], whatever its theological meaning, is to use an offensive term in English and should be got rid of,” he said.

He contrasted attitudes to sexuality in the Irish church with Latin Catholicism, referring in particular to Italy, “where they don’t have such hang-ups and are also proud of their architecture, art, music. They are very proud of it.”

Ursula Halligan of the We Are Church group was “alarmed” at Fr Sheehy’s language, particularly “when we are witnessing homophobic attacks on the increase around the country”. Such language “dehumanises and diminishes all LGBTIQ+ people.” she said, adding that she hoped the new ongoing synodal process initiated by Pope Francis would change that.

Welcoming Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne’s apology for Fr Sheehy’s sermon, and which the bishop said “do not represent the Christian position,” she wondered at the silence of other Irish bishops on the matter at a time when “leadership and courage” were required.

Theologian Gina Menzies said Fr Sheehy’s sermon was “very disturbing”. “Such inflammatory language must have deeply hurt many families who have gay children living in loving relationships,” she said.

Although Fr Sheehy “referenced the catechism of John Paul II and Benedict XVI, which says the most atrocious things about homosexuality, he doesn’t seem to have engaged with contemporary understanding of gospel values, nor the insights from science and human biology,” she said.

“The people of god and the clergy at most local levels have already gleaned these insights and act accordingly, seeking an inclusive community and frequently blessing all loving relationships,” she said.

Fr Gerry O’Connor, of the Association of Catholic Priests leadership team, said Fr Sheeny “ended up hurting instead of bringing healing. I think it was damaging to lots of people who might hear it. I found it disappointing.” To “throw in a word like `lunacy’ in there about people who are struggling or searching for happiness and personal fulfilment and understanding of who they are in life is, without a doubt, deeply upsetting and heartfelt,” he said.

Speaking on Cork 96FM radio, Fr O’Connor also noted how the gospel last weekend was “about inclusiveness and forgiveness. Jesus did not go on any type of public shaming or rant.”