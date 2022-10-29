Teenager dies in single-vehicle road traffic incident in Co Kerry

Local diversions were in place late on Saturday night while the road was closed to allow a technical examination of the scene to be carried out. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle road traffic incident in Co Kerry on Saturday evening.

The girl was travelling in the front passenger seat of the vehicle which was involved in an incident at Derrymore East in Tralee at roughly 5.15pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries. The other two people travelling in the car were not injured.

Local diversions were in place late on Saturday night while the road was closed to allow a technical examination of the scene to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information relating to the incident, including dashcam footage, and who was travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road between 4.45pm and 5.30pm on Saturday to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.