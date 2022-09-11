Victims of Co Westmeath car blaze named as foul play has not been ruled out by detectives

Lynn Egar's daughter Thelma, who was killed when their car went on fire outside Multyfarnham shortly before 4pm on Friday. Photograph: Facebook (Thelma was thee years old in this picture. She was five when she died)

The woman and two children whose car went on fire in Co Westmeath, claiming the lives of the children, have been named locally as Lynn Eger (40s) and her son Michael (2) and daughter Thelma (5).

Gardaí are still trying to establish how the fire began and foul play has not been ruled out by detectives. The family’s home in Co Westmeath has been sealed off as part of the inquiry and detectives were trying to piece together the last movements of Ms Eger and her two children before their car went on fire.

The emergency services were alerted at about 4pm on Friday when another road user came upon the burning car on a minor road at Lacken between Coole and Multyfarnham. The vehicle was on fire in the centre of the road and the driver who was first on the scene tried to rescue those inside before the emergency services arrived.

Ms Eger was airlifted from the scene and has been undergoing treatment at a Dublin hospital over the weekend. While her injuries were described as serious, she was in a stable condition and was expected to survive. It is unclear when she might be alert enough to be spoken to by gardaí, who are hopeful she can provide information about how the car was engulfed by flames.

While infant Michael was also taken from the vehicle before being brought by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, he was pronounced dead there on Friday evening. Thelma’s remains were found in the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family lived in a detached house just outside the village of Rathowen, about 10km from Multyfarnham. Ms Eger also has two older children from a previous relationship, who attend secondary school in Co Westmeath. Thelma, who died in the fire, was a pupil in St Cremin’s National School, Multyfarnham.

The scene where the car went on fire has undergone examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, members of which were also examining the family home this weekend. The vehicle was also taken from the scene and was due to undergo examination.

State Pathologist Sally Ann Collis carried out post-mortems on the remains of Michael and Thelma at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore on Saturday. She had also carried out a preliminary examination of Thelma’s remains at the scene of the fatal blaze on Friday evening.

The investigation into the fire is being carried out by gardaí in Mullingar, who were investigating all of the circumstances of the fatal incident. Gardaí said the results of technical examinations and postmortems on the children would decide the nature of the investigation.

However, The Irish Times understands the car, which was on fire in the middle of the road, had not been crashed at the scene and foul play has not been ruled out in what is being treated as a suspicious incident. An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

“A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement.

Gardaí in Mullingar have appealed to anyone who may have information about the first to contact them at (044) 9384000 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11.