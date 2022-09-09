Two children die, one woman injured in Co Westmeath car fire

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, gardaí said.

Two children have died and a woman has been airlifted to hospital from the scene of what gardaí have described as a “live incident” in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted at about 4pm to the incident in Multyfarnham where they found a car on fire.

One of the children, a girl, was found dead at the scene while an infant boy was taken by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Despite efforts by medical staff to save the boy, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman was airlifted to hospital in Dublin where she was being treated for serious injuries.

“This is a live incident and no further information is available at this time,” Garda Headquarters said on Friday evening.