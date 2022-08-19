Infant boy dies in road traffic incident in Co Roscommon

Gardaí said a jeep collided with the infant in Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday morning.

An infant has died in a road traffic incident in Co Roscommon on Friday morning.

Gardaí said an SUV collided with the boy in Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended the incident but the child died at the scene. His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

A foresnsic examination has taken place and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.