Siblings killed in drowning tragedy looked after each other in life and remain united in death, funeral told

Siblings Dessie Byrne and Muriel Eriksson, who drowned in Ballybunion, Co Kerry last week, looked after each other in life and remain united in death, their funeral Mass has heard.

Parish priest Fr Ray Milton told the hundreds of mourners who gathered in and outside St John’s Church in Lecarrow, Co Roscommon on Tuesday that news of the tragedy had created great shock and disbelief.

“What started out as a few days holidays in a beautiful part of our country turned quickly into a nightmare,” he said. “The sense of bewilderment we all share cannot come close to what you and their families are feeling at this time.”

Fr Milton said that while words seemed inadequate “and maybe unhelpful at times”, he hoped the presence of so many people seeking to pay respects to the siblings would be a support for the family during “these darkest of days”.

“Our wish would be to try and ease your pain and mend your broken hearts,” he said. ”However, this is not possible because where there is so much love there will also be much pain, particularly when we lose those we dearly love.”

Ms Eriksson’s son, John, told mourners that his mother was the “most loving, caring person I have ever met”. He said he believed that she and Mr Byrne would be “up in heaven just talking and just being happy that nothing happened to poor Josh”, Mr Byrne’s son who was on the beach at the time of last week’s incident.

He said his mother was so fond of their Irish relatives that when she made her regular trips from Sweden there was no room for clothes in her bags as she brought so many presents for the children.

He read a message from his young son, Liam, to his grandmother. “I am sorry you are dead,” Liam said. “I am going to miss you. I love you. We will see each other in heaven when I am old.“

The Mass took place a short distance from Mr Byrne’s home, with the two hearses led to the church by a group of bikers, many of whom knew Dessie from when he competed at racetracks such as Mondello Park, Nutt’s Corner and Kirkistown.

Mr Byrne’s nephew, Keith Byrne, provoked knowing laughter in his eulogy when he spoke of his uncle’s “wicked sense of humour”, habit of always thinking his way was the best way and his desire to “have the last word”.

Keith said Mr Byrne had been a “rock” for his partner Paulette for 24 years and that their sons Josh and Dean were “quite simply his whole life”.

He paid tribute to those who had helped the family since the tragedy, including paramedics who tried came to assist them at the scene and the staff at Kerry University Hospital for the love and care they had shown to Josh in particular.

Dean Byrne told the congregation that his father had often joked about this day coming around and had told him to make a speech and play the piano at his funeral.

“He passed too soon for me to play the piano, so a speech will have to do,” he said, adding this his father was “a great man” who did everything with his sons.

“Dad always worried about this day, but not for himself,” he said, adding that his father had told him he “would never be alone” as the extended family would always be there for him.

“Like on so may other occasions, he has already been proven right.”