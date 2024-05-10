Temperatures reach 24 degrees on Friday on hottest day of the year

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 24.1 degrees in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be another warm and dry day with “temperatures matching” those of Friday for a lot of the country. Top temperatures of 17 to 23 and possibly 24 degrees are forecast.

Patches of mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning with “good spells of sunshine” across the day, according to the national forecaster. Cloud will increase from the west, and some showers will develop in the northwest in the evening.

Conditions will turn more unsettled on Sunday. It will still be warm in some parts but showery outbreaks of rain will begin to develop.

The day will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 19 degrees in light and variable breezes.

Showers will gradually die out on Sunday night but rain will move in from the southwest by morning.

Monday will bring further outbreaks of rain or showers, heaviest over the eastern half of the country with a chance of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 17 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes developing, possibly fresh near some coasts.

Met Éireann said there will be further showers in the east on Monday night. A band of persistent or heavy rain will move in from the east and will extend westwards on Tuesday morning and localised flooding is possible, especially in Leinster. It will be noticeably cooler than previous days, with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and moderate northwest winds.

The forecaster said Wednesday and Thursday will continue quite cool with further showers, some heavy. Temperatures will range from about 11 to 15 degrees with mostly light to moderate breezes.