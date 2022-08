Gardaí and emergency services remained on the scene on Thursday evening. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Ten people have been hospitalised following a crash involving a bus and lorry in Co Offaly on Thursday.

The collision occurred at around 2:50pm on Thursday afternoon at Derrygowley, Daingean, Co Offaly.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said 10 people were taken to Midlands Regional Hospitals to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.