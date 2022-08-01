Fans turn out in Navan to celebrate Meath’s All-Ireland success

Shauna Ennis celebrates with the cup at the Meath homecoming in Navan on Monday. Photograph: Evan Treacy / Inpho

Thousands of fans turned out at Navan’s Fair Green on Monday to welcome home the All-Ireland Senior women’s football champions.

The event was organised by Meath County Council and the diehard supporters were gathering long before the scheduled 3pm arrival of the players and coaching staff.

Council chairman Nick Killian told the team: “You are wonderful ambassadors for Meath you have done yourself, your family and the county proud.”

Meath successfully defended their title by defeating Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday and manager Eamonn Murray told the crowd they would leave no stone unturned in their attempt to make it three in a row next year.

It was an emotional occasion for ace attacker Vikki Wall and star midfielder Orlagh Lally as both are due to head to Australia to play professionally,

Lally serenaded the crowd with the appropriately titled Will ye go lassie go.