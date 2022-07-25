Man and woman killed in Co Limerick road collision

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A woman and a man in their 30s have been killed in a road collision in Co Limerick.

The incident took place on the N21 at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on Sunday at about 9.25pm.

The two people were the occupants of a car which collided with a van. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a baby boy, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but are believed to be uninjured.

The road is currently closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

Separately, a man in his 40s died following a road collision in Co Mayo on Monday morning.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, took place at Dooagh in Keel, Achill, in Co Mayo at approximately 3.15am.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital.

There were no other injuries reported.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are also appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.