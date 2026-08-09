A Dublin businesswoman in Cannes: ‘The locals love my accent. Being Irish is definitely an advantage’

With a career stretching back to the 1980s in fashion, hospitality and lecturing, Dubliner Sharon Farren has never been afraid of a new challenge. Having run retail businesses in Dublin and Brussels, and an Irish bar and music venue in the Belgian capital, she has now found her long-time home in the south of France.

Wanting to escape the pollution of Brussels in 2015, Farren moved to Cannes on the French Riviera, captivated by its sunny climate, clean air and beaches, strong local culture and relaxed Mediterranean vibe.

Her early years there saw her working as an international business lecturer. Struck by growing climate issues around the environment, pollution and the effects of globalisation, and missing her career in fashion, Farren sought to make an impact.

“I decided to see if I could produce clothes that would not damage the planet or the people wearing them,” she says, adding that many everyday fabrics worn contain powerful toxins.

The result was Kokoro Zen Wear, a 100 per cent sustainable fashion range, which she cofounded with her business partner, Nader Fahm, featuring fabrics made from organic bamboo.

With her elderly parents in ill health, Farren returned to Dublin for a period to look after them while also developing the brand but has now resumed her life in the south of France, where she has set up an atelier in Cannes. Her workshop combines designing and making handmade high-end clothing with customised alterations to upcycle existing fashion garments.

“There used to be three ateliers in the town when I first arrived. They have all retired and it’s a dying breed.”

Farren embraces the notion of slow fashion.

“I hang clothes and I reflect on them. An item might sit there for a week before there’s some inspiration. We have our own fabrics that we propose to clients, and we have some excellent end of the range materials from other fashion houses that we might use.”

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Sustainability lies at the heart of everything at the atelier. “We don’t waste anything. We keep offcuts and use them to patch jeans. We keep the trims off the hems and find uses for them.”

Farren has built a local client base who appreciate her bespoke approach. She says her recognition is growing by word of mouth. “I would sometimes get calls from Monaco, for example, for a dress for a yacht party, based on a recommendation,” she says.

Farren also has a corporate side to her business, supplying sustainable clothing to the hospitality and aviation sectors, among others.

She promotes Kokoro Zen Wear through a sponsorship link with the Monaco Aerobatic Team, created by Fahm, whose other passion is aviation. The Kokoro brand name features prominently on the team’s gliders as well as on a range of merchandised clothing.

Farren lives in an apartment in the centre of Cannes, about 800m from the beach. She enjoys the outdoor lifestyle and swims whenever possible.

While property has become increasingly expensive in recent years, the cost of living compares well with Dublin when the added benefits are taken into consideration. “It’s expensive to live here but then so is Dublin. I’d prefer to pay for it here and to have the fabulous weather and the nice facilities.”

Another attraction is the abundance of food markets, open six days a week, providing excellent fresh seafood and local produce, “without a plastic wrapper in sight”.

The Cannes film festival is a cultural highlight that adds glamour and prestige to the town every May, while July and August see an influx of tourists, many from the United States and the Middle East.

“If you come from somewhere like Saudi, Qatar or the UAE, 38 degrees is considered cool in the summer,” she says.

Farren says she feels well settled in the south of France and feels she has become a part of the local community. “I am very happy that I have been able to immerse myself in a local French town. Once you speak the language, it really helps to get to know people.

“They tell me they love my accent. Local people here are very friendly, relaxed and welcoming, and being Irish is definitely an advantage, as there’s an affection for our country.”

While there is a lot of wealth in the French Riviera, Farren likes the lack of ostentatiousness among locals. “You don’t see the local multimillionaires driving around in Ferraris. That’s not the done thing here. They drive more modest cars. The French in general are private, low-key and discreet.”

Cannes has few Irish residents. They tend to be drawn towards its larger neighbour, Nice, which is less than an hour’s drive away. That doesn’t mean Farren lacks for Irish company most of the year.

“When you live on the French Riviera, you tend to have a lot of people who want to come out and visit you.”