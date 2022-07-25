Irish Rail apologises for delays that ‘ruined’ Bray Air Display for some

Passengers evacuated from trains travelling to the Bray Air Show after Irish Rail services came to a standstill. Photograph: Joe Humphreys/The Irish Times

Irish Rail has apologised for train delays that “ruined” people’s day out to Co Wicklow for the Bray Air Display after “chaotic” scenes at the weekend and said it will investigate.

There were nine additional Dart services operating to accommodate people travelling to Bray for the air show on Sunday, which returned this year after the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, problems unfolded as a southbound Dart was waiting just outside Bray station for a platform to become available. It was waiting about five minutes when a small group forced open the door and went onto the track, according to Irish Rail. This meant trains could not move in either direction as people were on the track.

“That then caused other people to do the same. And it also happened to the Dart behind as a result because there were people on the track. It’s obviously a dangerous place to be.” Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said.

Passengers on one of the southbound trains reported waiting on Dart trains in the heat without air conditioning, open windows or enough information on how long the delays would be.

“We obviously apologise to people that were caught up in what was a very distressing situation for many customers,” Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“It had been a busy day, the platforms just took a little time to come clear, and on that Dart … a small number of people pushed open a door, notwithstanding the fact it was literally a couple of minutes until the Dart was going to proceed onto the platform.

“And once those people did that, and were on the track, we obviously couldn’t operate any train in or out of Bray station until it was confirmed that the track was clear.”

Mr Kenny said it was 2.55pm when people began leaving the Dart, and it was 5.15pm when the line reopened.

“This is one of the busiest, and one of the best days on the Dart, and it became chaotic and very upsetting for a lot of people. And certainly, if you like, I think we ruined the day out for a lot of people,” Mr Kenny said.

Irish Rail is to investigate the incident, including the information that was provided to passengers.

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union, said that the incident on the Dart between Shankill and Bray on Sunday highlights a number of issues that have been of concern to his members for some time.

Mr O’Leary told RTÉ Radio’s Today show that aircon on Darts, staffing levels at stations and policing on trains were issues that could have had an impact on the events on Sunday.

“It was a horrible experience for people”, he acknowledged. However, once the doors were forced open and there were people on the line, then it was standard procedure that services should stop, he said. Mr O’Leary added he did not want to indulge in “finger pointing” but that once doors are opened “all bets are off”. — Additional reporting PA