Ireland’s low-risk alcohol guidelines may need to be reviewed, research finds

Hiqa said the estimated difference in risk between sexes was minimal, suggesting there is no strong basis for sex-specific thresholds. Photo: PA

There is “minimal” difference in the risk of alcohol-related harm between men and women, a new report from the health and safety watchdog has found, as it calls for a review of the State’s low-risk guidelines.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has maintained there is no safe level of alcohol consumption but has “low-risk” guidelines to reduce alcohol-related harm.

According to the current guidelines, a woman should not drink more than 11 standard drinks per week and a man should not drink more than 17.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on Wednesday published two reports to update these guidelines, looking at the risk of death and hospitalisation as well as the impact on mental health.

According to the report, between 2022 and 2024, alcohol was estimated to account for an average of 1,420 deaths per year, and 27,066 hospital admissions.

Hiqa said the estimated difference in risk between sexes was minimal, suggesting there is no strong basis for sex-specific thresholds.

The report states that the pattern of alcohol consumption also has an impact, with concentrated levels of drinking across fewer days of the week bringing higher risk.

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However, across both men and women, harm is not restricted to the heaviest drinkers. More than half of alcohol-attributable deaths occurred among the 90 per cent of drinkers with the lowest levels of consumption.

A “substantial amount” of risk occurred among people drinking lower levels of alcohol, indicating that Irish low-risk alcohol guidelines may need to be reconsidered to accurately highlight the risk at lower levels of alcohol consumption, report added.

The lifetime risk of alcohol-attributable premature death – dying before the age of 75 – overall death, and years of life lost increased with higher average daily consumption for both males and females.

In relation to mental health, the body said differences in how international studies were carried out limited the comparability of findings and all evidence was deemed to be of low or very low certainty.

Evidence from national surveys and registry data shows that Ireland has one of the highest rates of heavy episodic drinking in Europe, Hiqa said, adding that it is observed mainly among young adults.

In Ireland harmful drinking patterns have been linked to increased depressive and anxiety symptoms.

Michelle O’Neill, Hiqa’s deputy director of health technology assessment, said the low-risk alcohol guidelines provide information on levels of alcohol consumption associated with a lower risk of health outcomes.

“The research published today shows a clear link between increased alcohol consumption and mortality and hospital admission rates,” she said.

“It also shows that the difference in risk levels between men and women are minimal. This tells us that Ireland’s low-risk guidelines may need to be reviewed to help people understand the risks associated with alcohol and make informed choices.”