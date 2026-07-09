HSE to examine whether money provided to any funded organisation was sent abroad

The HSE said it has begun a review of financial, contractual and governance records relating to Autism Initiative Ireland, now Autism a Chara. Photograph: Getty Images

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is to examine whether public money provided to any healthcare organisation or charity has been transferred out of the jurisdiction.

At the end of April the HSE said it had launched a review into an Irish autism charity amid allegations that more than €1.5 million had been transferred to its UK counterpart.

The HSE, in new correspondence to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (Pac), considered at a hearing on Thursday, maintained the review would also examine whether “the issues identified have arisen with other organisations” funded by the health service.

“The HSE has commenced a review of relevant financial, contractual and governance records relating to Autism Initiatives Ireland. This includes consideration of further compliance or assurance measures, engagement with local HSE functions, and assessment of any additional actions required”, its letter to the Pac stated.

In late April the chairman of the Pac, John Brady of Sinn Féin, maintained that “governance and compliance issues were flagged internally within the HSE as far back as 2022”.

In its latest letter to the committee, the HSE said it had provided €46.415 million in total to Autism Initiatives Ireland in the years between 2022 and 2025.

Autism Initiatives Ireland is now known as Autism a Chara.

The Irish Times reported in May that the charity had previously told the HSE at the beginning of the year that it was “transitioning away” from the UK-based group. It said it would become “a wholly Irish-based charity”.

In a statement at the time, the charity said the transition in March was “as a result of divergence between the Irish and UK governance and regulatory environments for disability services”.

It said it had received funding from the HSE for more than 17 years and had “fully complied” with the health service’s monitoring and reporting requirements, which were “constantly checked and scrutinised by the HSE”.

Autism a Chara said on Thursday: “We are fully funded by the HSE and we have complied with their monthly, quarterly and annual monitoring and reporting requirements. These are constantly checked and scrutinised by the HSE. The annual accounts and balance sheets are published and readily available.”