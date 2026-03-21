Meningitis cases rise to 34 in UK as students queue for third day for vaccines

Students queuing to receive vaccines and antibiotics at the University of Kent campus in Canterbury. Photograph: PA Wire

The number of cases linked to the meningitis outbreak in Kent, England has risen to 34, up from 29 previously, as hundreds of students queued for a third day to get vaccinated.

Some 23 cases have been confirmed alongside a further 11 cases that “remain under investigation”, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in an update on Saturday morning.

Eighteen of the 23 confirmed cases are meningitis B. All cases have required hospital admission.

The latest figures come as more than 500 people, students and others eligible, lined up outside the University of Kent campus clinic for meningitis B jabs at the start of the weekend.

[ What is invasive meningococcal disease and will the UK outbreak reach Ireland?Opens in new window ]

The Canterbury site opened at 9am, with students close to the front saying they had been waiting since 7am, and one reportedly claiming to have waited since closer to 5am.

The queue, mostly made up of young people wearing masks and big coats, has been going down.

Students who have been waiting in the line stressed the importance of protecting themselves and others.

NHS Kent and Medway said 5,794 vaccines had been administered, and 11,010 antibiotics handed out, in Kent as of Friday evening.

There are currently six clinics across the county providing antibiotics and vaccines for eligible people.

Family handout photo issued by the Meningitis Research Foundation of the Kenny Family (left to right) Juliette, Michael, Rebecca and Florence. Juliette Kenny died, following an outbreak of meningitis, on Saturday 14th, March. Photograph: Meningitis Research Foundation/PA Wire

Two students have died in the outbreak. They are 18-year-old Juliette Kenny, who was described by her family as “fit, healthy and strong” before her death, and a University of Kent student.

Dr Ben Rush, consultant in communicable disease control at the UKHSA, said: “We continue to remain vigilant for new cases and work closely with NHS England and local authorities across the country to ensure enhanced surveillance is in place. Any new cases will be identified quickly and responded to.

“It’s reassuring to have seen so many eligible young people come forward for antibiotics and vaccination and we’d like to thank everyone involved in this effort so far.

“It’s vital that people are aware of the signs and symptoms of invasive meningococcal disease and seek immediate medical attention if they or anyone they know develops symptoms. The risk to the wider population remains low and UKHSA continues to work with partners to identify contacts and offer necessary treatment.”

Kent County Council’s director of public health, Dr Anjan Ghosh, warned on Friday that “small household, sporadic clusters” could appear in other parts of the UK as students who have travelled away from Kent “incubate” the bug.

But he said these would be “containable” and stressed the risk of infection between individuals is low.

Dr Ghosh labelled it the “most likely” scenario but outlined two other possibilities – the first being the outbreak remains contained in Kent and the “worst-case scenario”, which he said is “highly unlikely”, of another cluster outside Kent. - PA