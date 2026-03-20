What is invasive meningococcal disease and will the UK outbreak reach Ireland?

Students queue for the Meningitis B vaccine outside the sports hall on the University of Kent campus this week. Photograph: Getty Images

Meningitis has featured prominently in the news this week, following a fatal outbreak of the disease in England.

What has happened in Kent?

There has been an “unprecedented” outbreak of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD), with a total of 27 confirmed cases, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Two young people have died in this outbreak, with cases being identified in students at four schools in ⁠Kent as well as one student in London.

All of these cases have been linked to attendance at a nightclub in Kent called Club Chemistry, which has not reopened since details of the outbreak were made public.

UK health authorities have said they are not yet confident the outbreak has been contained and further cases could be reported.

All confirmed cases linked to the outbreak involve young adults. Six are confirmed to be group B meningococcal disease.

What is invasive meningococcal disease?

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), IMD is a rare but severe bacterial infection that has a high mortality rate.

The bacterium, when entering the bloodstream, causes severe illnesses such as meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord) and blood poisoning (septicaemia).

IMD progresses rapidly and is life-threatening if not promptly detected and treated with antibiotics. It can affect people of any age, but it is most common in babies, young children and, to a lesser extent, teenagers and young adults.

There are different groups of meningococcal disease, each identified with the letters A, B, C, W and Y.

What are the symptoms?

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said symptoms include fever, severe headache, vomiting, rapid breathing, cold hands and feet, drowsiness and a rash that does not fade under pressure.

The watchdog advised parents not to wait for a rash.

“If someone is ill and getting worse, get medical help immediately. Call 112 or 999 for an ambulance immediately or go to your nearest emergency department (ED) or ED for children if you think you or your child is seriously ill,” it said.

Should we be worried in Ireland?

Health officials in the State and in Europe have stressed that the risk of spread of meningococcal disease from the Kent outbreak is very low.

Dr John Cuddihy, HSE national director for public health, said there was no evidence of an increase in IMD activity in Ireland beyond expected seasonal and background levels.

To date in 2026, there have been 12 cases of meningococcal disease reported in Ireland, with no deaths. Of the 12 cases, nine were Serogroup B.

Last year, there were 60 meningococcal cases reported in Ireland, of which 38 were Serogroup B cases. In 2024, there were 66 cases reported with 42 of those Serogroup B.

Ireland’s climate typically sees cases increase around winter and spring and current levels are in line with that trend.

Are vaccines available?

Yes, there are. The MenB vaccine has been part of the free national childhood immunisation schedule for babies born from October 2016 onwards. It is given over three doses at two, four and 12 months.

Meningococcal type B disease is most common in babies under the age of one and the scheduling of the administration of the vaccine under the immunisation programme takes account of this.

There is currently no catch-up MenB vaccine programme for older children, the HPSC said, while the MenC vaccine is also offered to babies as part of the primary childhood immunisation programme.

The MenACWY vaccine is offered in the first year of secondary school and protects against other meningococcal strains (A, C, W and Y).