Minister ‘has concerns’ over nursing-home sector’s increasing privatisation

Minister of State for older people Kieran O’Donnell said he has “concerns” about the increasing privatisation of the nursing home sector, particularly in light of recent allegations of elder abuse and neglect at two centres.

The Minister appeared before the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday, after a programme by RTÉ Investigates highlighted instances of alleged abuse at Beneavin House, Dublin, and The Residence, Portlaoise. Both homes are run by Emeis, the largest provider of private nursing home beds in the State.

The programme included footage of frail, older people, some of whom had dementia, allegedly being manhandled, “forced” down into chairs, being left in chairs for hours, being left in incontinence pads for so long their clothes were soaked and being ignored when they pleaded for help to go to the toilet.

Speaking to politicians, Mr O’Donnell said some 75 per cent of nursing homes in Ireland are privately run, adding: “I would have concerns around the growth in the groups area.”

The Minister said the department commissioned a European body to look at the increased group ownership of nursing homes, and the potential risks of this both financially and in the case of quality of care.

That report is due in September, he said, adding it will be “considered greatly”.

The Minister also revealed his officials have informed him of “notifiable incidents” in two other nursing homes, one of which involved the gardaí. “They were very serious incidents,” he said.

In light of the issues highlighted in the Emeis-run homes, the Minister said it is his hope to bring forward safeguarding legislation “as a matter of urgency”.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), which regulates the nursing home sector, said it has a number of levers to ensure compliance with the regulations, with the cancellation of a registration being a “nuclear option”.

Last year, the HSE took over six nursing homes that were operated by private entities. Furthermore, the regulator said 95 homes have additional conditions attached to their registration as of June 5th.

These conditions can relate to a number of things, including staffing levels, specific care procedures or the number of residents a centre can accommodate.

It added that due to the “changing landscape” of increased corporatisation, there is a need to change the regulatory framework.

Angela Fitzgerald, chief executive of Hiqa, said under the current system the body can only direct individual providers to do something and it does not have “powers” to direct corporate companies.

“We work on the basis of co-operation,” she said, calling for Hiqa’s regulatory powers to be increased in this area.

In a statement following the broadcast, Emeis Ireland apologised “unequivocally” to all residents and their families.

“We recognise and deeply regret the breach of trust that has occurred in relation to the service standards we promise, and for any failure to uphold the dignity of some residents at all times,” the company said.

A report by Hiqa on Emeis-run nursing homes is due by the end of this week.