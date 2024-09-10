‘Serious restrictions’ on vaping products will be ‘step-by-step’ process

New measures in the sale of vaping products will introduce 'serious restrictions'. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

New measures in the sale of vaping products will introduce “serious restrictions” but it will be a “step-by-step” process, Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Colm Burke has said.

The sale of disposable vapes in the State will be banned under proposals due to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday.

There are also plans to restrict the sale of flavours which often appeal to children, as well as for a ban on point-of-sale advertising displays in shops other than specialised outlets that only sell vapes.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also wants to place restrictions on colours and imagery on packages and the devices themselves to ensure they are not aimed at younger people.

He is expected to get Government approval on Tuesday to draft laws to ban the sale of disposable vapes on environmental and public health grounds.

There needs to be a change to the way in which nicotine-inhaling products are sold, Mr Burke told Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday.

“As you were aware 18 per cent of 15- to 24-year-olds will regularly use nicotine-inhaling products. There’s a need to bring about a change. We’ve an increased level of asthma. And this [vaping] also can lead on to smoking.”

“The memo that the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring to Cabinet today is about regulating the sale of such products,” he said. “The measures will also include regulations about packaging and point-of-sale display. The disposal of vaping products will also be covered in the regulations.”

Mr Burke added that he understood specific regulations would be brought in about flavoured vaping products. “It’s about making it less attractive.”

The reason for regulations was that many people who used vaping products subsequently moved on to smoking, and Ireland was one of a number of countries in Europe introducing such regulations, Mr Burke said.

It was important to come up with a response as Ireland had done when it introduced the smoking ban.

The regulations will introduce serious restrictions, but they were “not going to come in overnight” and would happen over a period of time, he said.