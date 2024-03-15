Fifth case of measles confirmed in the State as HSE steps up vaccination programme

There has been one fatality as a result of measles since the start of the year. Illustration: Paul Scott

A fifth case of measles in the State has been confirmed.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had four notified cases as of Wednesday afternoon, but added a fifth as of 5pm on Thursday evening. There is also an extra suspected case of measles.

The HSE has issued no details on the fifth confirmed case of the disease which is currently resurgent across Europe.

There has been one fatality as a result of measles since the start of the year, when a man in Mullingar, Co Westmeath died last month having contracted the disease in Birmingham, England.

On Tuesday the HSE issued an urgent plea to pregnant women, immunocompromised passengers and those with infants under the age of 12 months who had been on a flight on which one of the passengers had a confirmed case of measles.

The infected passenger was on the Etihad Airways flight EY45 which arrived in Dublin at 6.30am last Saturday.

There are currently ongoing outbreaks in the UK and across Europe, resulting in a heightened awareness of measles among clinicians in Ireland.

The symptoms vary and include runny nose, sneezing and cough, as well as sore red eyes, a temperature of 38 degrees or above, and a rash initially in the head and neck area.

In a statement on Thursday, the HSE said it is finalising plans for the broader roll-out of a proactive MMR vaccine catch-up programme in response to a rise in measles cases in the UK and Europe.

“It is important to note that the HSE already offers MMR vaccine to protect against measles to all children as part of its childhood immunisation schedule for those aged 12 months and 4-5 years old in junior infants,” the statement said.

“There is also a free catch-up MMR option via participating GPs for those who may have missed their vaccination when younger. If you or your children have missed an MMR vaccine you can discuss making an appointment with your GP. As part of the broader programme appointments will also be available through HSE clinics.”

The HSE said the programme will prioritise children and young adults, healthcare workers and underserved groups such as refugees, international protection applicants and homeless people, as uptake rates are currently lower in these groups.

Current public health advice indicates that people born in Ireland before 1978 are likely to have been exposed to measles as children and, therefore, unlikely to require MMR vaccine.