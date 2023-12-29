Covid and flu surge sees over 800 people attend EDs as HSE warns of impact on ‘whole system’

The HSE said the number of people who came to hospital with flu rose from 312 last week to 538 this week. The rise in Covid cases was from 144 to 282.

More than 800 people have attended the country’s emergency departments with Covid and flu this week, with the HSE’s chief clinical officer warning of the impact on the “whole system”.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, told The Irish Times that for the last few weeks there have been “surge measures in place in our hospitals in preparation for the expected increase in flu and Covid” as the impact of this would be felt “not only in our emergency departments but across the whole system”.

“Whilst the risk is mostly concentrated in the emergency departments, we know the knock-on effect is pressure elsewhere in the hospital,” he said.

The HSE said the number of people who came to hospital with flu rose from 312 last week to 538 this week. The rise in Covid cases was from 144 to 282.

Elevated levels of flu and Covid in the community meant “without doubt that vulnerable people will become infected, and when vulnerable people become ill, they present to hospitals or could become part of an outbreak in a residential care setting,” said Dr Henry.

“So with so many people now presenting to emergency departments with respiratory illness, and with the rapid rise in the number of cases we’re seeing, and in expectation of 3,000-plus cases in the coming weeks, we are urging the public to avail of any other health services if they are unwell,” he said.

This included seeing the GP, injury units, and any other setting “which avoids use of emergency departments if it’s not clinically necessary or a life threatening episode”.

Dr Henry also urged anybody who has not yet been vaccinated for flu and Covid to “come forward to take up the offer or vaccination if they’re eligible”.

“It will help prevent serious illness and it will help prevent the spread of these illnesses to people who are more vulnerable. It’s not too late,” he said.

People can get vaccinated at some GP services and pharmacies. Details are available on the HSE website, he said.