Staffing at care units for highly vulnerable children running at less than half required level

Special care is delivered by Tusla at three units around the country: Ballydowd and Crannóg Nua in Dublin and Coovagh House in Limerick

Staffing levels are at less than half the required level in centres providing specialist care to some of the most vulnerable children in the State, according to Tusla, the child and family agency.

Figures released to Green Party TD Patrick Costello in response to a parliamentary question show that the special care units are operating below their intended capacity due to staffing issues.

There are a total of 221 positions – known as whole time equivalents (WTEs) in the public service – across the three centres responsible for looking after children who need special care and are detained on foot of a court order. However, the figures reveal that the equivalent of just under 105 posts are currently filled.

A Tusla spokeswoman said there were 14 places for children in special care, which is designed as a “short-term, focused intervention” in exceptional circumstances entailing a High Court order, which requires a high staffing ratio due to the care each child requires.

She said recruitment remained a “key challenge”, with absenteeism levels among staff in the units relatively high. The spokeswoman explained this was “largely driven by incidents of violence, harassment and aggression” but added that “it should be noted that this is in the context of children who have often experienced significant trauma”.

Special care placements normally last three-nine months, and Tusla said that when a child stayed for longer, it “directly impacts” the agency’s ability to provide care. There can also be challenges in securing step-down placements for young people who are due to exit special care and return to general care.

The data show there are a further 64 approved vacancies in the units. About 36 WTEs are currently going through an “on boarding” process before beginning work.

The figures show that 41 childcare workers began employment across the three centres last year, and a further 22 had started by the end of May. However, 46 workers left the centres last year and another 23 have so far this year, meaning that departures are higher than new arrivals.

A shortage of secure bed places means that some highly vulnerable children are being cared for in inappropriate settings. Earlier this week, a High Court judge said he had “no option” but to order for the continued detention of a chronically suicidal teenage girl in an inappropriate unit until a secure care place is available.

Dublin South Central TD Mr Costello said there was a “crisis” in placements in Tusla generally and that what was happening in special care was “impacting on the most challenging and vulnerable young people in the care system”.

He called for the introduction of a special allowance for staff working in the units in recognition of the unique nature of working there.

The Tusla spokeswoman said “recruitment challenges are being experienced internationally across the health and social care sector in relation to qualified and experienced staff”.

“Tusla have a number of initiatives in place to attract staff with alternative qualifications who wish to work in special care and are also in contact with social care colleges.”