Action urgently needed to address crisis in GP care, says representative body

The ICGP says that against a 'growing workforce and workload crisis', most GP practices in both urban and rural Ireland are unable to take on new patients.

The extension of free GP cards in the latest Budget could lead to 640,000 more GP consultations, research from the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has found.

The ICGP has said that against a “growing workforce and workload crisis”, most GP practices in both urban and rural Ireland are unable to take on new patients.

The organisation is holding its autumn conference on Saturday in Dún Laoghaire, where GPs will gather for a day of discussion and clinical learning.

It has proposed 10 potential solutions to the growing shortage of GPs in a discussion paper, Shaping the Future of General Practice.

The solutions include expanding GP-led multidisciplinary teams, at least doubling the number of GP practice nurses, increasing remote consulting and introducing a career pipeline for rural general practice.

Increasing exposure to general practice in medical schools and investing in GP data-informatics to drive policy and practice are also among the proposed solutions.

Dr John Farrell, chairman of the ICGP board, said GP practices are “busier than ever”, but less able to find replacements for retiring GPs, or new GPs to expand their practices and deal with growing workloads.

“The ICGP is now training 70 per cent more GPs per year than it did six years ago, but we have an ageing workforce and an expanding population,” he said.

“Twenty five per cent of our GPs are over 60 years of age. More and more patients are unable to register with a GP practice, because many practice lists are at full capacity, and already there are significant waiting times for routine appointments.”

Professor Tom O’Dowd, former ICGP President and GP in Tallaght, chaired the ICGP group which produced the discussion paper.

“We propose solutions in this paper, but it is the key stakeholders working collectively that will help produce the solutions,” he said. “This is an urgent problem that cannot be solved overnight, and while we welcome the minister’s decision to establish a strategic review of general practice we urge the Minister to act immediately and to begin the process of finding innovative solutions to this crisis.

“This review and establishment of a working group is needed as a matter of urgency if the extension of free GP care is to proceed.”