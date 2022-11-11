Recipes

Frugal Feasts: Feed four for less than €10 with Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain’s chicken shashlik

This is my version of one of the most popular dishes at my dad’s restaurant

Frugal Feasts: Nadiya Hussain shares her recipe for chicken shashlik. Photograph: PA

Fri Nov 11 2022 - 05:00

Baking is a language I never imagined I would speak. As a first-generation British child growing up in a lively, colourful Bangladeshi home, bursting at the seams with delicious exotic food, we cooked everything, we ate everything; you name it, we ate it. But we didn’t bake. We did stove-top cooking and reserved the oven space for storing frying pans and suchlike. The oven knob was untouched, never turned. It lay unused.

10 years of Irish Times Food Month

Now I love baking, and not just cakes: my latest book is full of savoury recipes, too, and ideas for every kind of day – straightforward, delicious and achievable recipes that let the oven do the work.

Like this chicken shashlik.

Frugal Feasts: Nadiya Hussain’s Chicken Shashlik

This is a meal that my dad served up at his restaurant all day, every day – probably one of the most popular dishes. So, I’ve decided to make my own version. It has tender spiced chicken and roasted veg, all served up with a naan. I don’t have a tandoor as he would have in the restaurant, but we do have an oven, and with that, a good brine and a decent marinade, we can make the same thing.

READ MORE

Recipe: Nadiya Hussain’s chicken shashlik

Nadiya Hussain is a TV chef, author and broadcaster. She is on Instagram. Her latest book Nadiya’s Everyday Baking (Penguin Michael Joseph) is out now.

Food MonthFrugal FeastsCost of Living
LATEST STORIES