The best places to eat in Ranelagh right now

The flatlands of Ranelagh once housed students and young professionals taking the first tentative steps of their careers in Dublin. In the decades that followed, a vibrant restaurant scene blossomed around the south Dublin village and the area developed a reputation for dining out. These days it seems people are quick to declare any neighbourhood with a decent coffee shop “the new Ranelagh” but the original Ranelagh, now with its older demographic (and long, long lost association with cheap accommodation), still boasts a wealth of exciting eateries. Here’s a selection of some of the best places to eat in the area. (Click on highlighted text to see what our reviewers thought.)

Nightmarket feels like a neighbourhood favourite. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Nightmarket

120 Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6, D06 VF76; 01-5385200, nightmarket.ie

Chef and co-owner Jutarat Suwankeeree’s dishes have their origins in the nightmarkets in Chiang Mai and Hua Hin where she grew up: vibrant busy places that bustle with life, heat and smells after the blazing sun has set. Now, this Thai restaurant feels like a neighbourhood favourite. The menu is divided into small plates on one side and heftier curries and wok dishes to the other. Suwankeeree is the chef and her partner, Conor Sexton, is front of house. There’s fire in this restaurant but there’s also freshness and the best kind of casual fun dining that happens when proper street food goes indoors. Catherine Cleary

The menu now is more about pasta, seafood and meats cooked over coals on a Big Green Egg barbecue grill

Dillinger’s

47 Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6, D06 HR84; 01-4978010, dillingers.ie

The diner vibes John Farrell brought to the premises when he opened Dillinger’s in 2009 are gone. It has had a smart revamp, both the room and the menu, and is considerably more grown-up. There is still brunch available at the weekend and if you want a casual bite, you can drop in for a burger and a pint. The menu now, however, is more about pasta, which is made fresh in-house each day, and seafood and meats cooked over coals on a Big Green Egg barbecue grill. You may find you run up the bill at Dillinger’s a little with add-ons but it all contributes to a very pleasant evening out. Corinna Hardgrave

Host

13 Ranelagh Road; 01-5612617, hostrestaurant.ie

Host’s short menu folds into a bookmark sized card. That’s where the smallness ends, though. It’s mostly big flavours. The food is predominantly Italian, without the pizza and spaghetti. The restaurant occupies a former clothes shop near the Luas stop. They’ve left the battered floorboards in their original state for a shabby chic feel and minimalised everything else, with stark white walls, globe pendant lamps, banquette seating on one side and high top tables down the other side and in the front window too. Host has the ambition and reach of a city centre place but the elbow room and comfort of a restaurant beyond the canals. It’s the place for which Old Ranelagh has been waiting. CC

Gigi is probably spot on with its 1980s vibe

Gigi

53 Ranelagh Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4967093, gigiranelagh.ie

Gigi is a mash-up of two Giorgios: Giorgio Casari, who ran The Unicorn for two decades, and a younger Giorgio taking the torch of the laid-back Italian restaurant to a new generation. Inside, it’s low-lit brick and gilted wallpaper – cheerful but definitely not cheap. There’s a touch of the Ranelagh mark-up about the prices. The food may be a bit retro but the pricing is bang on trend. As for the 1980s vibe, Gigi is probably spot on. Some of it is really enjoyable, some of it very ordinary but we look back on it with fondness, which is as authentically 1980s as it gets. CC

Wild Goose Grill

Sandford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4912377, thewildgoosegrill.ie

Under the careful hand of proprietor Kevin McMahon the Wild Goose Grill has quietly established itself over the last 15 years as one of Dublin’s most popular and smart dining rooms. Located above McSorleys Pub on Ranelagh’s Sandford Road this restaurant sits firmly at the more formal end of the dining scale. The focus is on classic bistro fare and a carefully curated wine list - a real favourite with well-heeled locals.

Tribeca

65 Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4974174, tribeca.ie

Wings and more wings are what this Ranelagh eatery is most famous for but the absence of steps and an accessible bathroom make it a winner for wheelchair users. That’s why we put it on our list of Ireland’s best wheelchair-friendly bars and restaurants.

Handmade corn tortillas, using the traditional nixtamalisation process, are what sets this operation apart

Fuppin Delish

Humphrey’s, 79-81 Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 089-6038206, fuppindelish

Mexican-inspired tacos and antojitos (little snacks) in the beer garden at the back of Humphrey’s pub in Ranelagh. Handmade corn tortillas, using the traditional nixtamalisation process, are what sets this operation apart. Architect Dualta Jones and designer Francesca Griffin are the couple behind it. The chicharon are a real treat and the handmade tortillas are top quality. CH

Michie Sushi

11 Chelmsford Lane, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; info@michiesushi.com

This casual Japanese restaurant has branches in Ranelagh, Sandyford and Dún Laoghaire and specialises in hand-rolled sushi made to order, as well as offering hot dishes such as ramen.

Zakura

12, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, D06 P9W8; 01-5552222, ranelagh.zakura.ie

Another Japanese restaurant, Zakura has three branches in Dublin: in Ranelagh, Wexford Street and Baggot Street.

As well as the above eateries, Ranelagh also boasts two outlets, Morton’s and The Best of Italy, which made our list of the best places to go food shopping in Ireland.

The Best of Italy

37 Dunville Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; thebestofitaly

With an array of fresh vegetables displayed outside, you feel as if you’re in an Italian deli as soon as you venture inside. Staples such as pasta and tinned tomatoes plus an impressive selection of Italian wines line the shelves and there’s also Italian charcuterie, cheeses and antipasti. It’s a one-stop shop for dinner or entertaining.

Morton’s

15-17 Dunville Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; mortons.ie

A stalwart in the area, Morton’s is a family-run business that started out as a traditional grocer in 1934. As well as a comprehensive selection of fruit and vegetables, you’ll find Lawlor’s meat at the butcher’s counter. There are also counters for fish and cheese, plus an enormous choice of top-quality prepared meals and wines.