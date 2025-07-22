Underrated and affordable superfoods chosen by nutritionists: From potatoes and popcorn to oats and tomatoes

What is a superfood? According to Italian scientists writing in the journal Frontiers in Food Science and Technology in February, the term was coined in the 1960s to describe foods that could fight malnutrition. It wasn’t until the 2000s that it was co-opted to sell exotic and expensive ingredients to health-conscious customers. During the pandemic, interest in so-called superfoods increased again, especially those said to “boost immunity” and “protect against pathogens”.

The researchers, Giulia Santunione and Giuseppe Montevecchi, define superfoods as “a marketing term used to describe nutrient-dense foods claimed to have health benefits”. In sales terms, the superfood label has been a huge success. The global superfoods market is projected to rise from an estimated $155.2 billion (€132.6 billion) in 2022 to $344.9 billion by 2033. The US is the lead grower of kale and blueberries; Peru is the biggest exporter of quinoa and maca root; China is the top producer of goji berries and spirulina; India is a major producer of turmeric; and Japan specialises in matcha tea.

In other ways, it has been a disaster. “Large-scale plant production can lead to the overexploitation of agricultural areas, causing negative impacts on biodiversity and soil health, as well as precarious working conditions for workers,” write Santunione and Montevecchi. They cite goji berries as a particular concern: they need a lot of water, are often grown as a monoculture, and there are questions over fair wages for farmers. Quinoa is more sustainable in terms of water, but increased demand has affected traditional farming practices, may have contributed to soil erosion and has led to higher prices for local people.

Alongside these concerns, there is a growing awareness that a diverse diet, rich in a wide range of plants, is a better path to health than fixating on a handful of miracle ingredients. With all that in mind, I asked nutrition experts to nominate their favourite everyday foods that are just as beneficial as blueberries. Here are 17 of their unsung superfoods, none of which necessitate a trip to a health food shop. In fact, you probably eat most of them already.

Oats

“This humble wholegrain is a powerhouse of nutrients, including fibre that successfully helps lower cholesterol and bioactive compounds that can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation,” says Dr Federica Amati, a research fellow at Imperial College, London, and the author of Every Body Should Know This. “Wholegrains are a health-protecting food group that most of us are lacking, so oats are worth adding back in the pantry.”

Oats are also a superfood for Veronika Prošek Charvátová, a senior researcher at the vegan campaign group Viva! Health. “One cup of oats (80g) contains more than 10g of protein and a good dose of many B vitamins, antioxidants, calcium, magnesium, selenium, iron and zinc,” she says. “The protein is a high-quality one called avenalin, found only in oats. It contains health-supporting beta-glucans, which can also be found in expensive supplements, but a bowl of muesli or porridge does the job just as well if not better.”

“Eat the steel cut or jumbo rolled oat versions, which contain more fibre, healthy fats and protein than the quick-cook versions,” adds Amati.

Peas

“Peas are a great source of protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates – the type that is digested gradually, giving you a steady energy supply – and they are naturally low in fat,” says Dr Justine Butler, the head of research at Viva! Health. “Regular intake has also been shown to be beneficial in terms of weight control, improved sugar metabolism and lower blood pressure. These little gems can be used in a variety of ways including as a side vegetable (even mushy peas!), or incorporated into risotto, pasta dishes, curries or salads to provide a little extra protein.”

Carrots

“Carrots may feel like a dull everyday vegetable, but they are anything but,” says Rosemary Martin, a UK-based registered dietitian. “Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that converts into vitamin A in our body to support vision, immune function and skin health. Carrots are also a source of fibre that improves digestion and gut health.” She suggests eating them raw in summer salads, or cooked to add sweetness to soups, stews and curries.

Potatoes

Potatoes are often underestimated for their nutritional value. Photograph: iStock

Potatoes don’t count as one of your five a day – but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good for you. “Potatoes are often underestimated for their nutritional value, despite being an important source of several vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6 and folate,” says Sammie Gill, a registered dietitian with the British Dietetic Association. “Always try to keep the skins on (even with mash) – removing the skins means removing fibre. Microwaving, rather than boiling, is one of the fastest and easiest ways to cook them while preserving many of their vitamins and minerals.

“Freshly cooked potatoes are high in starch, but if you cook then chill them, some of it is converted to resistant starch – a type of fermentable fibre that acts as ‘food’ for your gut microbes. Fermentation of resistant starch by gut microbes is linked to the production of short chain fatty acids, which are known for their beneficial effects on human health. For example, a cold potato salad is a good source of resistant starch.”

Tomatoes

“Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium and the red compound lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers,” says Martin. “When they’re in season, fresh tomatoes are the perfect addition to summer salads and salsas, but tomatoes are incredibly versatile in their cooked, canned and paste forms all year round.” In fact, lycopene is most accessible to the body in cooked tomatoes, especially alongside a healthy fat such as olive oil. Even ketchup is a decent source of lycopene – just watch the salt and sugar levels. Tomato juice may help reduce LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) and increase HDL cholesterol (the good kind), and help muscles recover after exercise.

Green leafy vegetables

Don’t obsess about kale – all leafy greens are superfoods. “The price of broccoli, kale, rocket, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and spring greens varies wildly, so it’s best to choose them when they’re in season, as they are usually the most affordable,” says Prošek Charvátová. “They all are packed with nutrients including iron, calcium, potassium, folate, vitamins C, E and K, antioxidants and fibre. On top of that, they contain special compounds called glucosinolates that may help to protect against cancer. They also contain small amounts of vital omega-3 fats, as well as protein.”

Watercress

Having said that, Martin singles out watercress as one of the most underrated greens. “Watercress is a nutrient-dense green that is an excellent source of vitamin K, which plays a vital role in bone health. It also contains vitamin C, calcium and iron, which contribute to immune health, bone strength and the production of red blood cells.” She suggests adding it to salads, sandwiches or soups for its fresh, peppery flavour.

Lentils

Lentils can be used to make soups, stews and dal. Photograph: iStock

“Lentils are a great, inexpensive source of protein, healthy carbohydrates and fibre, and are also low in fat,” says Butler. “They are an ideal staple in anyone’s diet, not just because they are packed with essential minerals and vitamins, but also due to their health-protective properties. Studies show they are useful in the prevention of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. One study found people who ate the most pulses (about 3.5 servings a week) had a 35 per cent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those eating the least.” She suggests using lentils to make soups, stews and dal, adding them to salads, or using them to replace mince in a shepherd’s pie or bolognese.

Blackberries

Blueberries tend to get the superfood tag, but there are many more berries to add to your porridge. “Blackberries are a potent source of anthocyanins – vibrantly pigmented antioxidants that protect our cells from damage,” says Martin. “Blackberries are also a great fruit for supporting digestion and blood sugar regulation due to their fibre content. In addition, they are rich in vitamin C for immune health and collagen formation.” They also have the bonus of being free across much of Europe and North America. Out of season, buy them frozen. Martin suggests eating them as a snack or in a smoothie, but it’s hard to resist a blackberry and apple crumble.

Brazil nuts

“A single serving of just four Brazil nuts – once a month, not every day – may lower our cholesterol levels faster than statins and keep them down even a month later,” says Dr Michael Greger, the author of the bestselling book How Not to Die. This was the finding of a small study of 10 healthy people. “More is not better; eating four Brazil nuts every day may bump us up against the tolerable daily limit for selenium, so stick with a single serving of four just once a month.” If you can’t be quite that abstemious, one or two a day won’t hurt.

Popcorn

Gill highlights popcorn – sadly, not the salty, sugary stuff you get at the cinema, but the home-made variety. “Popcorn is a whole grain containing about 10g of fibre per 100g. It also contains phytochemicals, mostly concentrated in the pericarp – the outer shell that is key to the popping process,” she says. “Popcorn will probably keep you feeling satisfied for longer than other snacks, such as crisps. At the supermarket, choose the hard popcorn kernels you heat on the hob. You can elevate it by adding your own toppings: freeze-dried fruit, honey, smoked paprika, olive oil, pepper, curry powder, melted dark chocolate, cinnamon sugar, Parmesan or herbs such as rosemary, thyme and oregano.”

Black beans

While it’s best to eat a variety of beans, black beans are a favourite of Dr Emily Leeming, a research fellow at King’s College London and the author of Genius Gut. “Beans are a great source of sustainable plant protein and are packed with fibre – just half a can contains about 7g of fibre,” she says. “Black beans are a surprisingly high source of polyphenols, containing seven-times more than wild blueberries.” According to a 2021 study, diets high in polyphenols can reduce the risk of several age-related chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Black beans go well in Tex-Mex-style scrambled eggs or tofu and spicy soups, and make a good veggie burger.

Tofu

“Tofu is one of the most nutritious foods around,” says Prošek Charvátová. “It’s high in protein, low in fat – and what little fat it does contain is the healthy kind. It provides fibre and is a good source of B-group vitamins, magnesium, potassium, selenium and zinc, and a great source of calcium and iron. Research also shows that it can help reduce your risk of heart disease and several types of cancer.” If you think you don’t like tofu, you’re probably cooking it wrong. Try Meera Sodha’s baked tofu chilli, tofu fried rice or Indochinese tofu.

Edamame

Adding edamame is an easy way to bump up protein in main dishes. Photograph: iStock

“You’ll always find a bag of frozen edamame in my freezer,” says Karen Ansel, a New York-based registered dietitian nutritionist and the author of Healing Superfoods for Anti-Aging. “They’re loaded with heart-healthy plant protein, plus fibre for a happy digestive system. Since they are slowly digested, they also keep me full for a long time. I love them for a quick snack, especially since I can defrost them in the microwave in seconds. They’re also an easy way to bump up the protein in main dishes such as grain salads or vegetable stir-fries. They last for months in the freezer, so I always keep a bag on hand for healthy meals in a pinch.”

Artichoke hearts

“Artichoke hearts have been shown to lower our LDL cholesterol, the primary driver of the primary killer of men and women,” says Greger. “Look for no-salt-added artichoke hearts in the frozen section of the supermarket and aim to get about 100g a day.” Use them in a Mediterranean stew or a vegetable paella-style dish.

Tahini

“Love a delicious spread on your toast but want something that will support your health?” asks Amati. “Tahini [ground sesame seeds] is a brilliant option – packed with healthy fats, calcium and bioactive compounds that are associated with improved blood pressure. Simply spread some tahini with a teaspoon of honey for a creamy, slightly sweet spread for your toast.”

Sugar

Michael Moss, the author of the bestselling book Salt Sugar Fat, makes the case for reclaiming sugar. “The food industry stole and corrupted sugar from us, along with other things such as colour and texture and salt and even convenience,” he says. “In small amounts, sugar is terrific and very nutritious. For example, I always add a pinch of sugar to my spaghetti sauce, simply because my mum did. And thinking of her makes my scratch cooking so much more alluring.” Indeed, a study in Brazil found that buying sugar as a cooking ingredient – rather than in processed foods – was associated with health, as those households were still cooking traditional dishes. – Guardian