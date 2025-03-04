Top Irish food and drink products and people for 2025 are named

Irish Food Writers Guild Awards 2025, held in Ananda Restaurant, Dundrum, Co Dublin. Jane Grubb of Cashel Blue Cheese, Co Tipperary (front centre) and her husband Louis (rear, third from right), who received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Other award winners were Sneem Black Pudding - Sean O’Sullivan, Co Kerry; Murphy’s Ice Cream, Sean Murphy, Co Kerry; Higgins Family Butcher’s Côte de boeuf, Rick Higgins, Co Dublin; Pooka Hazelnut Poitín Liqueur, Mourne Dew Distillery, Donal Farrell and John Donnelly, Co Down; Contribution to Irish Food Award: Moy Hill Farm, Fergal Smith, Co Clare; Community Food Award: Irish Seed Savers Association, Gillian Lattimore Co Clare; Environmental Award: Master Chefs Ellan Farm, Pat O’Sullivan & Michelle O’Donnell, Co Limerick Photograph: Paul Sherwood

Jane and Louis Grubb, the couple behind one of Ireland’s best known cheese brands, have received a lifetime achievement award for their outstanding contribution to Irish food, by the Irish Food Writers’ Guild (IFWG).

Cashel Blue is responsible for creating Ireland’s first native blue cheese and has won many awards since its humble beginnings in Tipperary 41 years ago, when just eight cheeses at a time were made in a repurposed 80-litre copper brewer’s vat, using milk from the family farm at Beechmount, near Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jane and Louis Grubb of Cashel Blue Cheese, Co Tipperary Photo: Paul Sherwood

The Grubb’s award was one of eight awards presented at a lunchtime ceremony today at Ananda Restaurant in Dundrum, Co Dublin, where chef Sunuraj Thadiyil Kuttapan and Conor Spacey, featured the winning produce.

Three Irish food awards were also presented to Sneem Black Pudding, made in south Kerry’s Iveragh Peninsula by Peter O’Sullivan, who runs a third-generation family-operated craft butchers; Murphy’s Ice Cream, set up by New York-born Irish brothers Seán and Kieran Murphy in 2000 and North Dublin’s Higgins Family Butchers for their 40-day aged Côte de boeuf.

Sneem Black Pudding from Peter O’Sullivan Butchers. Sean O’Sullivan, Co Kerry Photograph: Paul Sherwood

Murphy’s Ice-Cream, Sean Murphy, Co Kerry Photograph: Paul Sherwood

Higgins Family Butcher’s Côte de boeuf, Rick Higgins, Co Dublin Photograph: Paul Sherwood

Speaking at the event, Paula McIntyre, chair of the IFWG warned of “greenwashing” infiltrating the food and drinks sector in ways “many of us don’t even realise”.

“Offending brands use vague buzzwords, deceptive green packaging, and even dubious certifications to take advantage of consumers’ efforts to shop and eat more sustainably – without making any real environmental impact.”

Meanwhile, she said, truly sustainable Irish producers work tirelessly to uphold the highest ethical and environmental standards, often “without the recognition or support they deserve ... sustainability is a consistent thread linking our annual award winners. And this year is no different.”

Pooka Hazelnut Poitín Liqueur, Mourne Dew Distillery, Donal Farrell and John Donnelly, Co Down Photograph: Paul Sherwood

This year’s Irish drink award was presented to Pooka Hazelnut Poitín Liqueur of Mourne Dew Distillery in Co Down. Originally a barrister, Donal Farrell set up Mourne Dew in 2017 with the aim to combine tradition with modern technology in his spirit production. Making spirits runs in Farrell’s DNA; his ancestors were well-known poitín makers going at least as far back as the 1870s. His award-winning Pooka Hazelnut Poitín Liqueur offers a fresh take on traditional poitín.

Moy Hill Farm, Co Clare was awarded the notable contribution to Irish food award. Founded in 2013 by Fergal and Sally Smith as a 0.2-hectare (half-acre) community garden, the couple’s project has since evolved and they now own 67 acres and lease a further 20 hectares (50 acres). The judges said the regenerative farm’s dedication to promoting biodiversity and teaching future generations the art of holistic farming set it apart from other businesses, as does the quality of its organic produce.

Contribution to Irish Food Award: Moy Hill Farm, Fergal Smith, Co Clare Photograph: Paul Sherwood

Master Chefs Ellan Farm was presented with the environmental food award for their blend of sustainability and zero-waste practices in supplying food to Ireland’s catering industry. The award recognises the Limerick organic farm’s ethical, community-focused approach to food production.

Environmental Award: Master Chefs Ellan Farm, Pat O’Sullivan & Michelle O’Donnell, Co Limerick Photograph: Paul Sherwood

This year’s community food award was presented to the Irish Seed Savers Association (ISSA), a Clare-based environmental organisation who conserve Ireland’s threatened crop heritage. The ISSA maintains a public seed bank of over 600 varieties of seed, and earned this award for their outstanding efforts in safeguarding plant genetic resources.

Community Food Award: Irish Seed Savers Association, Gillian Lattimore Co Clare Photograph: Paul Sherwood

The IFWG awards have been running since 1993, and are judged by members of the Guild, who purchase the products anonymously. Winning products must be produced in Ireland and the main ingredient must be Irish grown or produced. The awards are sponsored by Bord Bia.

