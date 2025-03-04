Pancake Tuesday: What’s the history, what does ‘shrove’ mean and what’s the significance for single people?

Celebrated on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, Pancake Tuesday is a day steeped in customs and beliefs.

Also known as Shrove Tuesday, this day of feasting and celebration marks the start of Lent, the 40-day period of Christian fasting that precedes Easter.

The tasty tradition is popular not only in Ireland, but also in many other locations around the world, where it might be known as Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras.

The word shrove comes from the Middle English word ‘shrive’, meaning to confess one’s sins and receive absolution. In the Christian tradition, people used this day as preparation for the Lenten fast.

When Lent was observed more strictly than it is today, meat and animal products were off-limits during the fasting period. This made Shrove Tuesday the ideal occasion to indulge before fasting began. Pancakes were an effective and delicious way to use up surplus eggs, butter and milk.

The history of Shrove Tuesday in Ireland is deeply rooted in tradition and folklore, with a range of customs and beliefs associated with it. Marriage customs were particularly potent around this time.

According to the National Museum of Ireland, successful pancake tossing was a sign of future success in finding a marriage partner. Shrove Tuesday was a popular day to marry because weddings were not permitted during Lent, ramping up the pressure for singles.

For those unlucky in love, the first Sunday of Lent – Chalk Sunday – was one of public humiliation in some regions of the country. The unmarried were singled out by chalked Xs and other emblems drawn on their clothes, making them targets for teasing which often took place on the way to or from Mass.

