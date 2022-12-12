Cauliflower en croute with a smoky roasted pepper sauce: the star of your meat-free festive feast

This turmeric-dyed cauliflower gives a festive pop of colour to the vegetarian Christmas table. The puff pastry is decorated with a stained glass-style parsley design; the leaves can be arranged in a concentric design or stud it with cranberries and herbs for even more festive flair.

You could also ring in the changes by basting the cauliflower with curry paste and placing coriander leaves on the pastry in place of the parsley. A simple curry sauce could then be used instead of the roasted red pepper sauce.

I like to serve this with a smoky roasted red pepper sauce for a really special main course that looks like the star of the show. Cut into the golden puffed pastry parcel for a bright glowing cauliflower centre enrobed in a Parmesan pesto layer. The roasted cherry tomatoes are like bright baubles dotted around the sides of the cauliflower, providing colour and so much flavour. Serve each thick slice of cauliflower with some of the sauce and a generous dusting of finely grated Parmesan for a theatrical meat-free feast.

Recipe: Cauliflower en croute with a smoky roasted pepper sauce

Lilly’s Kitchen Tips