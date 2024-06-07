These bottles of rosé offer very good value for money

Two rosés from producers better known for their red wines this week, but both of these offer good value for money. They are part of the annual summer rosé sale from O’Briens. In addition to the two wines below, I would recommend the Gaia 4-6 Rosé (€13.95).

Domaine de l’Ostal is owned by the Cazes family, proprietors of Château Lynch-Bages and several other high-quality properties in Bordeaux. L’Ostal is in the Minervois region of Languedoc-Roussillon.

I am not always the biggest fan of the red wines produced from pinotage, but every year I enjoy the Delheim pinotage rosé. Based in the Stellenbosch region of South Africa, the Sperling family produce a range of good wines, including a tasty Chenin Blanc and several great Chardonnays.

Delheim Pinotage Rosé 2023, Stellenbosch

12.5% abv, €11.96 down from €15.95

Seductive and fresh with juicy raspberry and cranberry fruits. Perfect poolside wine or with a braai.

Domaine de L’Ostal Rosé 2023, IGP pays d’Oc

13% abv, €11.96 down from €15.95

An attractive crisp dry rosé with plenty of juicy ripe redcurrant and red cherry fruits. Perfect on its own or with meze/antipasti.