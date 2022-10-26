World facing ‘catastrophic’ 2.5 degree rise this century, UN report warns

Turkana women carrying firewood past a carcass of a cow in the area of Loiyangalani, Marsabit, northern Kenya, a region severely affected by a prolonged drought. Four consecutive seasons of poor rains have left millions of drought-stricken people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia facing starvation. Photograph: Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images

Global temperatures rise is set to hit 2.5 degrees by the end of this century, a level that would condemn the world to catastrophic climate breakdown, according to the United Nations.

This level of global heating is a consequence of inadequate pledges by countries, including Ireland, to cut their greenhouse gas emissions, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) warns in its latest “synthesis report” – an assessment of commitments made under national plans known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Only a handful of countries have strengthened their commitments substantially in the past year despite having promised to do so at Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last November, it confirms. Deeper cuts are needed to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, which would avoid the worst ravages of extreme weather, the report adds.

Ireland, which has one of the most ambitious decarbonisation targets in the world by committing to a 51 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 based on 2018 levels and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, has not increased its ambition since Cop26.

READ MORE

A spokesman for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said the EU and member states jointly submitted an enhanced NDC in December 2020, which confirmed a commitment to a binding target of a net domestic reduction of at least 55 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990.

UNFCCC executive secretary Simon Stiell said: “This does not go far enough, fast enough. This is nowhere near the scale of reductions required to put us on track to 1.5 degrees. National governments must set new goals now and implement them in the next eight years.”

As plans for emissions cuts that countries submitted in Glasgow were inadequate to meet the 1.5-degree goal – a key Paris Agreement target – they agreed a “ratchet” mechanism to toughen their targets year-on-year. However, few governments have updated their plans on emissions in line with 1.5 degrees.

Plans submitted by governments would lead to a temperature rise of between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees, with the best estimate about 2.5 degrees, the report finds. This represents a “marginal” improvement, Mr Stiell noted, on the 2.7-degree temperature rise that would have followed from the commitments made at Glasgow.

Australia made a significant improvement to its national plan, but only 24 countries have submitted new NDCs since Cop26. Many of those countries – including the UK and Egypt, host of the Cop27 summit starting next month – submitted new NDCs that were not substantially stronger than their previous plans.

The report shows current NDCs would lead to an increase in emissions of about 10.6 per cent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels. This is an improvement over last year’s assessment, which found countries were on a path to increase emissions by 13.7 per cent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels. But leading climate scientists under the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have estimated emissions need to fall by about 45 per cent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels to give the world a chance of staying within 1.5 degrees.

“What this shows is that some progress has been made [since Cop26] but that progress is highly insufficient. We are moving forward but every year is a critical year,” Mr Stiell said.

He added: “At Glasgow last year all countries agreed to revisit and strengthen their climate plans. The fact that only 24 new or updated climate plans were submitted since Cop26 is disappointing. Government decisions and actions must reflect the level of urgency, the gravity of the threats we are facing, and the shortness of the time we have remaining to avoid the devastating consequences of runaway climate change.”

He said the Cop26 “Glasgow Climate Pact” requests countries to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their NDCs, as necessary, to align with the Paris agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022.

The “Fit for 55″ package will enable the EU to implement its NDC, he added. “Once this climate package has been agreed through the EU legislative process, the EU will update the NDC of the EU and its member states, in line with the Glasgow Climate Pact and confirmed in the EU Council conclusions adopted Monday at Environment Council.”

Meanwhile, methane levels in the atmosphere are accelerating and threatening to undermine efforts to slow climate change, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organisation. The WMO’s greenhouse gas bulletin says “global emissions have rebounded since the Covid-related lockdowns”, while increases in methane levels in 2020 and 2021 were the largest since systematic record keeping began in 1983.

Atmospheric levels of all three major greenhouse gases – carbon-dioxide, nitrous-oxide and methane – have reached record highs, it confirms.