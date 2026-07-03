Ange Postecoglou appointed Al-Nassr head coach on two-year deal

Former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been appointed ‌the new head coach of Al-Nassr on a two-year deal as the Australian attempts to revive his career after two ​bruising stints in the Premier League.

“A new chapter. Mr Ange Postecoglou appointed as head coach of the Al-Nassr first team. The contract spans two seasons,” ​the club said in a statement.

“We wish him and his staff every success ⁠in their journey.”

Postecoglou guided ‌Spurs to a ‌Europa ​League title in 2025 but was sacked two weeks later when they finished 17th in ⁠the Premier League.

A ​miserable reign at Nottingham Forest ​in the 2025-26 season came to a swift and brutal end ‌after just 39 days following a winless run of eight games which included six defeats.

The ⁠60-year-old had ​been linked with the Scotland job after Steve Clarke stepped down following their World Cup exit, as well as Kazakhstan, but media reports said his wage demands were too high for the Asian side.

He takes over an Al-Nassr side led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who ‌guided the club ⁠to the Saudi Pro League title on the final day of the season in May.