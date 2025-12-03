Autumn was fourth wettest one in 85 years, says Met Éireann

Ireland has just had its fourth wettest autumn in 85 years, Met Éireann records have shown.

Rainfall totals were above their 30-year long-term average at most weather stations across the country between September 1st and the end of November.

The latest seasonal climate statement from the forecaster said autumn 2025 was the fifth consecutive season with warmer-than-average temperatures.

Seventeen of the last 18 seasons have had temperatures above their long-term average.

This autumn was also the wettest season and wettest autumn since 2022.

The national mean air temperature was 11 degrees across the season. It was the 20th warmest autumn since 1900 but the coolest since 2020.

Of the top 10 warmest autumns, seven have occurred since 2001.

The seasonal statement said September was relatively cool and wet. Atlantic low pressure dominated the first two-thirds of the month, while high pressure took control for the final third.

October was “mild, dull and wet”, it said. The beginning of that month was dominated by an atmospheric “river” originating from the Caribbean, which brought widespread heavy rain along with the first named storm of the season, Storm Amy.

Storm Amy brought the windiest period of the season with widespread gales and winds up to violent storm force on October 3rd as it passed close to the northwest coast.

November was mild and wet overall, the statement said. The first half of the month was very mild with low pressure often situated to the southwest of Ireland pushing warm tropical maritime air masses over the country from the south or southwest.

One such system, Storm Claudia, stalled to the southwest of Ireland and steered active weather fronts northwards across the country.

The coldest period of the season was just after mid-November as blocking high pressure to the northwest steered an Arctic airmass over the country for several days with widespread frost at night.

The season finished as it began with a mobile Atlantic set-up and low pressure in control, the statement said.