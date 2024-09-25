Demonstration over lack of progress on marine habitats Bill held at Leinster House

Flossie Donnelly at the Fair Seas protest at the Dáil on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A demonstration to highlight a “lack of progress” on a new Bill to protect Ireland’s marine habitats was held outside Leinster House on Wednesday.

The demonstration was organised by Fair Seas, which is a coalition of Ireland’s leading environmental non-governmental organisations and environmental networks.

Speakers were critical of the “lack of progress” on the Marine Protected Areas Bill, which is legislation aimed at legally protecting areas of seas and coastline from activities that damage the habitats, wildlife and natural processes that occur there.

Despite repeated pledges from the Government, progress on the Bill’s publication has been stalled since early last year.

The group, which said it was determined to make its voice heard as the clock ticks down to the end of the current Dáil, was joined by a collection of volunteers dressed as hard-to-miss colourful sea creatures.

Christy O'Brien lies on a model of a basking shark during the Fair Seas rally at the Dáil on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Fair Seas coordinator Dr Donal Griffin said: “We’ve come to the gates of Leinster House today to remind politicians that this legislation is a win-win concept. It offers ecological, economical and societal benefits and can even positively impact climate concerns.

“We’ve heard positive comments from politicians recently but now we need to see those backed up by action in the next six months. Marine life around Ireland needs proper protection and it can’t afford to wait any longer.”

The rally also featured speeches and representatives from Coastwatch, Flossie and the Beach Cleaners, author Easkey Britton and a host of people in colourful sea creature costumes.

Ciaran Brennan at the Fair Seas protest. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Fair Seas spokesman Jack O’Donovan Trá said strong laws “are crucial to having a lasting and effective impact”.

“The Bill is vital to help Ireland meet its international obligations to conserve at least 30 per cent of the planet’s ocean by 2030 in a meaningful way,” he said.

“But most importantly it has the opportunity to place Ireland’s coastal communities at its core, allowing for the recovery of wildlife and fish stocks and the revitalisation of our coastal towns and villages.

“We may have brought wetsuits, surfboards and colourful costumes to the gates of Dáil Éireann to help get our point across but the reality of the situation is very serious.”