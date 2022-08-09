Weather to stay hot and dry for the rest of the week

People take to the shade in St Stephen's Green in the centre of Dublin as the city basks in the heatwave. Photograph: PA Wire

Temperatures are set to remain high for the rest of the week across the country, with little to no rain in most areas, according to Met Éireann.

Tuesday will be warm with highest temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees, although coastal fog from overnight may linger for most of the day in some places. Temperatures will be warmest in the south and east and generally will not fall below seven to 12 degrees by night.

It follows a hot weekend and start of the week with temperatures of up to 24 degrees on Monday. The highest temperatures on Monday were recorded at Met Éireann stations in Oak Park, Co Carlow, at 24.9 degrees, followed by Phoenix Park, Co Dublin at 24 degrees.

The lowest recorded temperature on Monday was 18.3 degrees at Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Similar temperatures will continue throughout the week, with highs of 23 to 27 degrees forecast on Wednesday. Wednesday is forecast to be “a very warm, dry and sunny day” with some mist and fog developing at night.

Thursday is expected to be “a hot, dry and sunny day” and temperatures could reach up to 28 degrees, hottest in Leinster and Munster. This will give way to “a very mild night” with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees.

Temperatures may remain above 16 or 17 degrees in some places on Thursday night.

Met Éireann has forecast a “largely dry” and hot weekend, with “long spells of sunshine” on Friday and “just the odd stray shower possible”. It will remain “very warm overnight” on Friday and Saturday.

The forecast currently indicates the weather will turn “more unsettled” early next week with temperatures returning “closer to average for the time of year”.

Irish Water’s head of operations, Tom Cuddy, has called on the public to use water responsibly as the current hot weather could lead to water shortages.

Mr Cuddy told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that “some modest interventions” were being undertaken by Irish Water as sources were dropping and demand was increasing. The interventions were having little impact on customers as they involved tankers bringing water to reservoirs and cross-connecting on water schemes.

“With the hot spell coming we are encouraging people to use water responsibly,” he said.

Demand tended to peak during hot weather and was likely to be high in resort areas, where sometimes the population doubles during the holidays, and also at festivals and due to agricultural demand.

With private wells also drying up the situation could escalate in agricultural areas, Mr Cuddy warned.

The public could help by monitoring taps, reducing the length of showers, flushing toilets less, using dishwashers and washing machines only when there are full loads, and reusing water from the kitchen in the garden.