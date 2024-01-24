The Late Late Show’s Eurosong special: Everything you need to know

In 2023 Wild Youth won the Late Late Show Eurosong Special but failed to make it to the Eurovision final with their song We are One. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉ/PA

At the end of a gloomy January, RTÉ is bringing some much-needed sparkle to the airwaves. The Late Late Show is hosting its annual Eurosong special, where Ireland’s representative for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden will be chosen. It’s an open field featuring head-bangers, ravers, crooners and rappers – read on to discover more.

When is it on?

The Late Late Show Eurosong special begins on RTÉ One, Friday, January 26th at 9.35pm.

How does it work?

It’s complicated. A three-way voting process will choose the winner. The decision making is split between a national jury, an international jury and a public vote. These can differ wildly in their preferences: in 2022, for instance, Brooke Scullion came second last in a vote by a studio panel – comprised of music industry gurus – but received top marks from the viewing public, which was enough to get her to the Eurovision. So the public vote can make all the difference.

Ireland's Eurovision entry: The six songs and acts vying to represent Ireland

Who are the contestants?

It’s one of the most diverse Eurovision line-ups in RTÉ history. The broadcaster seems to have belatedly moved with the times and acknowledged that, in order to make a splash at the contest, you have to put on a spectacle. The hopefuls are Dublin R’n’B singer Erica-Cody with Love Me Like I Do; Wicklow techno rocker Ailsha with Go Tobann; Newbridge, Co Kildare-based rapper JyellowL and his track Judas; Australia-raised singer Isabella Kearney and Let Me Be The Fire; Mitchelstown, Co Cork non-binary electro-goth Bambie Thug and Doomsday Blue and new Louis Walsh boyband Next In Line with Love Like Us.

What about the national jury?

Details of the national jury are being kept under wraps until Friday. You’ll have to tune into the Late Late to find out more. Last year, a group of in-studio commentators included former Ireland Eurovision act and X-Factor graduates Jedward, who told John Lydon of Public Image Ltd that his song wasn’t Eurovision enough, soprano Celine Byrne and the songwriter Ruth-Anne. Let’s wait and see what 2024 has in store.

Who will win?

Erica-Cody’s understated bopper Love Me Like I Do – co-written by Dublin singer Aimée – is the bookies’ favourite. It is followed by Alisha’s blistering dance-floor onslaught, Go Tobann, featuring metal guitars and Irish language lyrics. Third favourite is Bambie Thug’s Billie Eilish-goes-moshing thumper Doomsday Blue. Ireland has never sent a rap song to Eurovision – so perhaps it is no surprise JyellowL’s heartfelt Judas is regarded as the entry least likely to triumph.

What should we look out for?

This is Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Eurosong. He’s had a mixed debut season in the Studio Four hot-seat. The Downpatrick, Co Down comedian charmed his way through the Toy Show. But his New Year’s Eve special was underwhelming and uneven.

Will Ireland ever win Eurovision again?

In 2023, Sweden equalled our record-breaking seven wins with Loreen’s Tattoo while Dubliners Wild Youth limped out in the semi-final. And with just one final appearance in the past 10 years, the odds of another Irish victory would appear slim. But Eurovision always has the potential to surprise – so let’s not chuck in the towel just yet.