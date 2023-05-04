RTÉ news anchor Caitriona Perry to join BBC News as chief news presenter in Washington

RTÉ presenter and journalist Caitriona Perry has written two bestselling books on American politics, and currently lives in Dublin with her husband and two children

Caitríona Perry, RTÉ news anchor, has announced that she is leaving the broadcaster to join BBC News as chief news presenter in Washington DC.

Ms Perry previously worked as Washington correspondent for RTÉ but has co-anchored the Six One News since 2018 with David McCullagh.

A new co-presenter of RTÉ's Six One News will be announced shortly.

In a statement posted on Twitter today, Ms Perry said that the move comes with “a mix of sadness and excitement,” as she worked for the national broadcaster for 16 years, three quarters of her working life.

“I am passionate about world news and US politics in particular, so it is really exciting to get the opportunity to be at the forefront of the BBC’s coverage, bringing news to a global audience of nearly 500 million people,” the journalist said.

Ms Perry thanked the RTÉ audience, viewers, listeners and readers for giving her the “extraordinary privilege of being a public service broadcast journalist.

“It has been an honour to report on and anchor major news events, and to bring important news and developments to our audience,” she added, saying that she will be tuning in on Irish news “from afar, like so many other Irish abroad.”

Deirdre McCarthy, Managing Director for RTÉ News and Current Affairs said that Ms Perry has been a “hugely valued” member of the RTÉ News team.

“While we will miss her presenting RTÉ's flagship Six One News, we are so delighted for her to take up this huge international opportunity. We are very proud to see such a talented Irish journalist go on to succeed on a global news stage,” Ms McCarthy said.

“From working across all desks and platforms in the RTÉ newsroom, to her hugely impactful time as RTÉ News’s Washington Correspondent to her calm and diligent presenting of the news to audiences each evening during national highs and lows, Caitríona’s hard work and journalistic ethic always shone through.

“She will be missed equally by audiences, but I know they will join me in wishing her well,” Ms McCarthy said.

Ms Perry presented many RTÉ news specials, including the 2020 US Presidential Elections and 2021 Inauguration, the visit of Pope Francis, additional programmes during the pandemic, and most recently the visit to Ireland of US President Joe Biden.

The multi-award winning journalist has worked across TV, radio and online platforms. Prior to joining RTÉ, she worked for Today FM and Newstalk, and holds a bachelors degree in journalism and a masters degree in international relations.

She has written two bestselling books on American politics, and currently lives in Dublin with her husband and two children.