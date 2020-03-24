Coronavirus: Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards ceremony cancelled

The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards ceremony has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual awards, which recognise the best theatre and opera work produced in the preceding year, were due to take place at the National Concert Hall on April 5th. Nominees and other participants have been informed, as has President Michael D Higgins, who was due to attend. The pioneering street theatre company Macnas was also due to receive a special tribute award on the night.

Now in their 23rd year, the awards are a traditional highlight of the calendar for theatre-makers, who have been particularly badly hit by the total shutdown of all public venues caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Managing Director of The Irish Times Liam Kavanagh said it was “a shame and a pity” that the ceremony could not be held at this time, but expressed the hope that it might be possible to arrange an event of some sort later in the year to celebrate the theatre community, who he was conscious were “going through very difficult times themselves”.

The winners of this year’s Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards, in association with Tilestyle, will now be announced on Saturday, April 4th, in The Irish Times and on irishtimes.com