Belle and Sebastian: What to Look for in Summer review: A magical mystery cruise

Album:

What to Look for in Summer Artist:

Belle and Sebastian Label:

Matador Genre:

Pop

Very few indie bands could get away with the concept of a weekend-long fan cruise without descending into pastiche, but Belle and Sebastian are one of them. Indeed, if you’ve ever seen the Scottish band live, you’ll be aware just what a tonic they are, thanks to a stellar songbook, Stuart Murdoch’s delightful dancing and their willingness to put on a good old-fashioned knees-up.

This double album compiles recordings from that aforementioned Boaty Weekender and several other gigs throughout 2019, its tracklist cherry-picking from all eras of their career, but with one or two glaring omissions. Where, for instance, is I’m a Cuckoo? Such exclusions mean that it’s not a live version of their greatest hits, but the carefree amble of If She Wants Me, the giddy wurlitzer whirl of Stay Loose, the brisk skitter and full-bodied harmonies of Wrapped Up in Books and the tenderness of piano-led Fox in the Snow give a good account of the band’s strengths.

Belle and Sebastian: My Wandering Days Are Over (live)

Elsewhere, Funny Little Frog is heart-soaringly perfect, while the enthusiasm of The Boy with the Arab Strap – a centrepiece of their shows, where giddy fans are invited to invade the stage – is infectious.

Supplemented by brass, strings and woodwind throughout, this is a reminder of what a great band Belle and Sebastian are, as well as a joyful pick-me-up for those missing live music.

