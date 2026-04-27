Jordan Joy, daughter of U2’s Bono, releases new single

Jordan Hewson at the Bono: Stories Of Surrender red carpet in Cannes last year. Photograph: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jordan Hewson, the eldest daughter of U2 frontman Bono, has released a new single under the name Jordan Joy.

Sharing the news on social media to her nearly 40,000 Instagram followers, Hewson said: “Excited to share this song... Don’t Kill the Vibe is one for the kitchen party.

“I wanted the sound to bring me back to indie New York, and what I was listening to when I lived there.”

The 36-year-old attended Columbia University in New York, where she completed an undergraduate degree in political science followed by a master’s degree in creative writing.

Underneath the announcement on Instagram, Hewson received a stream of congratulatory messages, including one from former Glamour editor Samantha Barry who described the single as “divine”, as well as praise from Laura Whitmore and fellow musician Gavin Friday.

Rounding off the track announcement on social media, Hewson said there is “more to come”.

The track has found favour with REM frontman Michael Stipe, who called it “the song of the summer”.

Actor Jessica Alba also singled it out, posting about it to her 22 million followers, as did Hewson’s actor sister Eve Hewson.

According to the singer’s YouTube, the single delivers “a sound that sits between dream-pop, indie rock, and late-night synth, with a softness and slow-burning pull”.

Influences cited include New Order, LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs as well as the poetry of Frank O’Hara.

The track is not Jordan Hewson’s first foray into music as she previously released three songs under the moniker Tenderhooks: Enemy in 2023, Anything You Felt and Summer Driving Fast/Summer Driving Fast (Sunrise Remix) in 2024.

In 2016, Hewson founded Speakable, a tech company aimed at promoting social activism and landed a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2019 as a social entrepreneur.

Don’t Kill the Vibe was co-produced by Australian sound engineer Catherine Marks who has previously worked with The Killers and Wolf Alice, as well as indie rock musician Jackson Phillips who is known by his stage name Day Wave.

The single artwork is credited to photographer Grace Burns, who has been romantically linked with Hewson’s brother, Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson, since 2023.

It’s apposite timing for the single to drop, coming as U2 have just released two EPs back to back – Easter Parade and Scars. The band are expected to release a new album in late 2026.